Pixies and Modest Mouse Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates; Cat Power to Support Pixies' Doggerel Out Now via BMG and Modest Mouse's The Golden Casket Out Now via Epic





Pixies and Modest Mouse have announced some new co-headlining U.S. tour dates, with Cat Power to be the support act. The shows go down this August and September. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below, as well as all of Pixies’ announced 2023 shows, including some previously announced ones with Franz Ferdinand and Bully as the support acts.

Pixies’ latest album, Doggerel, came out last September via BMG.

Earlier in 2022, Pixies shared the single “Human Crime.” Upon announcement of the new album, Pixies shared the single “There’s a Moon On.” They later shared the album track “Vault of Heaven.” That was followed by “Dregs of the Wine.”

Doggerel was produced by Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Ghost).

Read our 2022 interview with Pixies on Doggerel.

In January 2022, they released the box set Live in Brixton. Check out our interview with Pixies on Live in Brixton.

Modest Mouse’s most recent album, The Golden Casket, came out in 2021 via Epic. Read our review of the album here.

The Golden Casket was Modest Mouse’s first full-length in six years. Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “We Are Between,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “Leave a Light On,” and announced some U.S. tour dates for the summer and fall. “Leave a Light On” was also one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by a video for “We Are Between.” Then they shared the album’s third single, “The Sun Hasn’t Left,” which again made our Songs of the Week list. Then they were the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where frontman Isaac Brock and band performed “We Are Between” remotely from a plant-filled location. The band’s previous album was 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. Although in 2019 Modest Mouse released a great new song, “Ice Cream Party,” which was one of our Songs of the Week and sadly isn’t on the new album.

Cat Power (aka Chan Marshall) releaed a new covers album, the appropriately titled Covers, in Janaury 2022 via Domino. It featured covers of Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion,” Dead Man Bones’ “Pa Pa Power,” The Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” and Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You,” among others, along with the original song “Unhate.”

Read our interview with Cat Power on Covers.

Pixies + Modest Mouse (and Cat Power) Tour Dates:

8/20 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

8/21 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/22 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/24 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre

8/25 - Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

8/26 - North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

8/28 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

8/29 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/30- Chicago, Il @ Salt Shed - Outdoors

9/2 - Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre

9/4 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

9/6 - Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront

9/7 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre

9/8 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

9/9 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

9/12 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

9/13 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

9/15 - Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage

9/16 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square

Pixies Tour Dates:

Leg One (various support acts):

May 2023:

4 Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

5 BeachLife Festival, Redondo Beach, CA

6 Golden State Theatre, Monterey, CA

8 The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

9 Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe, NM

10 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

12 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

13 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

14 Kilby Block Party, Utah State Park, Salt Lake City, UT (Festival)

18 Teatro Metopólitan, Cuauhtémoc, Mexico

21 Corona Capital 2023, Mexico, Mexico



Leg Two (with Franz Ferdinand and Bully):



June 2023:



8 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

9 The Met, Philadelphia, PA

10 The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

12 Kemba Live!, Columbus, OH

13 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

14 Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

16 Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

17 Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville, NC

18 Bonnaroo, Manchester, TN (Festival)

20 Coca-Coca Roxy, Atlanta, GA

21 The Fillmore, New Orleans, LA

23 Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX

24 Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX

25 Moody Amphitheatre, Austin, TX



Leg Three (co-headline with Modest Mouse, special guest Cat Power):



August 2023:



20 Stone Pony Summerstage, Asbury Park, NJ

21 The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY

22 The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY

24 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport, CT

25 Brewery Ommegang, Cooperstown, NY

26 MASS MoCA, North Adams, MA

28 Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY

29 TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN

30 Salt Shed - Outdoors, Chicago, Il



September 2023



2 Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre, Vail, CO

4 Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, Boise, ID

6 Pavilion at Riverfront, Spokane, WA

7 Kettlehouse Amphitheatre, Bonner, MT

8 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

9 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Cenrer, Vancouver, BC

12 McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale, OR

13 McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale, OR

15 Oxbow River Stage, Oxbow Commons, Napa, CA

16 Gallagher Square, San Diego, CA

