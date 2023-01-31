News

Pixies Announce New U.S. Tour Dates; Franz Ferdinand and Bully to Support Doggerel Out Now via BMG

Photography by Tom Oxley



Pixies have announced some new U.S. tour dates, with Franz Ferdinand and Bully to be the support acts. The shows happen this June. It’s Leg Two of their tour (Leg One was previously announced for May). Check out all the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

The band’s latest album, Doggerel, came out last September via BMG.

Earlier in 2022, Pixies shared the single “Human Crime.” Upon announcement of the new album, Pixies shared the single “There’s a Moon On.” They later shared the album track “Vault of Heaven.” That was followed by “Dregs of the Wine.”

Doggerel was produced by Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Ghost).

Read our 2022 interview with Pixies on Doggerel.

In January 2022, they released the box set Live in Brixton. Check out our interview with Pixies on Live in Brixton.

Pixies Tour Dates:

Leg One:



May 2023:



4 Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

6 Golden State Theatre, Monterey, CA

8 The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

9 Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe, NM

10 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

12 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

13 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

12-14 Kilby Block Party, Utah State Park, Salt Lake City, UT (Festival)



Leg Two:



June 2023:



8 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

9 The Met, Philadelphia, PA

10 The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

12 Kemba Live!, Columbus, OH

13 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

14 Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

16 Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

17 Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville, NC

18 Bonnaroo, Manchester, TN

20 Coca-Coca Roxy, Atlanta, GA

21 The Fillmore, New Orleans, LA

23 Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX

24 Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX

25 Moody Amphitheater, Austin, TX

