Pixies Share New Single “Dregs Of The Wine”
Doggerel Due Out September 30 via BMG
Sep 06, 2022
Photography by Tom Oxley
Pixies have shared a new single, “Dregs Of The Wine.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Doggerel, which will be out on September 30 via BMG. Listen below.
Frontman Black Francis states in a press release that the new single is about “living in Los Angeles in the ’90s with my then-wife, hanging out with Joey [Santiago] and his ex-wife, lots of trips to Las Vegas, a lot of drinking, little bit drug taking, some genuine good times.”
Upon announcement of the new album, Pixies shared the single “There’s a Moon On.” They later shared the album track “Vault of Heaven.”
Doggerel was produced by Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Ghost). Earlier this year, Pixies shared the single “Human Crime.” In January, they released the box set Live in Brixton. Check out our interview with Pixies on Live in Brixton.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Lee Paradise Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Single “Cement” (feat. Scott Hardware) (News) — Lee Paradise
- Aoife Nessa Frances Shares Video For New Single “This Still Life” (News) — Aoife Nessa Frances
- The WAEVE (Rose Elinor Dougall + Graham Coxon) Announce Album, Share New Song “Can I Call You” (News) — The WAEVE, Rose Elinor Dougall, Graham Coxon, Blur
- girlpuppy Shares Video For New Single “Destroyer” (News) — girlpuppy
- The Big Moon Share Video For New Single “Trouble” (News) — The Big Moon
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.