Tuesday, September 6th, 2022  
Pixies Share New Single “Dregs Of The Wine”

Doggerel Due Out September 30 via BMG

Sep 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Tom Oxley
Pixies have shared a new single, “Dregs Of The Wine.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Doggerel, which will be out on September 30 via BMG. Listen below.

Frontman Black Francis states in a press release that the new single is about “living in Los Angeles in the ’90s with my then-wife, hanging out with Joey [Santiago] and his ex-wife, lots of trips to Las Vegas, a lot of drinking, little bit drug taking, some genuine good times.”

Upon announcement of the new album, Pixies shared the single “There’s a Moon On.” They later shared the album track “Vault of Heaven.”

Doggerel was produced by Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Ghost). Earlier this year, Pixies shared the single “Human Crime.” In January, they released the box set Live in Brixton. Check out our interview with Pixies on Live in Brixton.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent