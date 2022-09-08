PJ Harvey Announces Boxset Compilation, Shares New EP
B-Sides, Demos and Rarities Due Out November 4 via UMe/Island
PJ Harvey has announced the release of a boxset compilation, B-Sides, Demos and Rarities, which will be out on CD and vinyl on November 4 via UMe/Island. The compilation features 59 tracks, all of which were either previously unavailable digitally or never-before-released. Harvey has shared the first EP from the compilation, which features a previously unreleased demo version of “Dry,” an unreleased demo of “Missed,” and “Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name,” which is now available digitally for the first time. Listen to the EP and view the compilation’s tracklist below. Its cover art is featured above.
PJ Harvey released her last album, The Hope Six Demolition Project, in 2016 via Vagrant.
B-Sides, Demos and Rarities Tracklist:
Disc 1:
1. DRY – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
2. MAN-SIZE – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
3. MISSED – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
4. HIGHWAY 61 REVISITED – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
5. ME-JANE – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
6. DADDY
7. LYING IN THE SUN
8. SOMEBODY’S DOWN, SOMEBODY’S NAME
9. DARLING BE THERE
10. MANIAC
11. ONE TIME TOO MANY
12. HARDER
13. NAKED COUSIN
14. LOSING GROUND
15. WHO WILL LOVE ME NOW
16. WHY D’YA GO TO CLEVELAND (previously unreleased)
Disc 2:
1. INSTRUMENTAL #1
2. THE NORTHWOOD
3. THE BAY
4. SWEETER THAN ANYTHING
5. INSTRUMENTAL #3
6. THE FASTER I BREATHE THE FURTHER I GO (4 TRACK VERSION)
7. NINA IN ECSTASY 2
8. REBECCA
9. INSTRUMENTAL #2
10. THIS WICKED TONGUE
11. MEMPHIS
12. 30
13. 66 PROMISES
14. AS CLOSE AS THIS
15. MY OWN PRIVATE REVOLUTION
16. KICK IT TO THE GROUND (4 TRACK)
17. THE FALLING
18. THE PHONE SONG
19. BOWS & ARROWS
20. ANGEL
21. STONE
Disc 3:
1. 97°
2. DANCE
3. CAT ON THE WALL – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
4. YOU COME THROUGH – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
5. UH HUH HER – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
6. EVOL – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
7. WAIT
8. HEAVEN
9. LIVERPOOL TIDE
10. THE BIG GUNS CALLED ME BACK AGAIN
11. THE NIGHTINGALE
12. SHAKER AAMER
13. GUILTY – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
14. I’LL BE WAITING – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)
15. HOMO SAPPY BLUES – DEMO (previously unreleased)
16. THE AGE OF THE DOLLAR – DEMO (previously unreleased)
17. THE CAMP
18. AN ACRE OF LAND
19. THE CROWDED CELL
20. THE SANDMAN - DEMO
21. THE MOTH - DEMO
22. RED RIGHT HAND
