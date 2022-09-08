News

PJ Harvey Announces Boxset Compilation, Shares New EP B-Sides, Demos and Rarities Due Out November 4 via UMe/Island





PJ Harvey has announced the release of a boxset compilation, B-Sides, Demos and Rarities, which will be out on CD and vinyl on November 4 via UMe/Island. The compilation features 59 tracks, all of which were either previously unavailable digitally or never-before-released. Harvey has shared the first EP from the compilation, which features a previously unreleased demo version of “Dry,” an unreleased demo of “Missed,” and “Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name,” which is now available digitally for the first time. Listen to the EP and view the compilation’s tracklist below. Its cover art is featured above.

PJ Harvey released her last album, The Hope Six Demolition Project, in 2016 via Vagrant.

B-Sides, Demos and Rarities Tracklist:

Disc 1:

1. DRY – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

2. MAN-SIZE – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

3. MISSED – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

4. HIGHWAY 61 REVISITED – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

5. ME-JANE – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

6. DADDY

7. LYING IN THE SUN

8. SOMEBODY’S DOWN, SOMEBODY’S NAME

9. DARLING BE THERE

10. MANIAC

11. ONE TIME TOO MANY

12. HARDER

13. NAKED COUSIN

14. LOSING GROUND

15. WHO WILL LOVE ME NOW

16. WHY D’YA GO TO CLEVELAND (previously unreleased)

Disc 2:

1. INSTRUMENTAL #1

2. THE NORTHWOOD

3. THE BAY

4. SWEETER THAN ANYTHING

5. INSTRUMENTAL #3

6. THE FASTER I BREATHE THE FURTHER I GO (4 TRACK VERSION)

7. NINA IN ECSTASY 2

8. REBECCA

9. INSTRUMENTAL #2

10. THIS WICKED TONGUE

11. MEMPHIS

12. 30

13. 66 PROMISES

14. AS CLOSE AS THIS

15. MY OWN PRIVATE REVOLUTION

16. KICK IT TO THE GROUND (4 TRACK)

17. THE FALLING

18. THE PHONE SONG

19. BOWS & ARROWS

20. ANGEL

21. STONE

Disc 3:

1. 97°

2. DANCE

3. CAT ON THE WALL – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

4. YOU COME THROUGH – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

5. UH HUH HER – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

6. EVOL – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

7. WAIT

8. HEAVEN

9. LIVERPOOL TIDE

10. THE BIG GUNS CALLED ME BACK AGAIN

11. THE NIGHTINGALE

12. SHAKER AAMER

13. GUILTY – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

14. I’LL BE WAITING – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

15. HOMO SAPPY BLUES – DEMO (previously unreleased)

16. THE AGE OF THE DOLLAR – DEMO (previously unreleased)

17. THE CAMP

18. AN ACRE OF LAND

19. THE CROWDED CELL

20. THE SANDMAN - DEMO

21. THE MOTH - DEMO

22. RED RIGHT HAND

