PJ Harvey Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “A Child’s Question, August” I Inside the Old Year Dying Due Out July 7 via Partisan

Photography by Steve Gullick



PJ Harvey has announced a new album, I Inside the Old Year Dying, and shared its first single, “A Child’s Question, August,” via a music video. I Inside the Old Year Dying is due out July 7 via Partisan. Steve Gullick directed the video for “A Child’s Question, August.” Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

I Inside the Old Year Dying is Harvey’s 10th studio album and follows 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project, released by Vagrant. Last year she released the boxset compilation, B-Sides, Demos and Rarities, via UMe/Island.

In a press release, Harvey says the songs on I Inside the Old Year Dying offer “a resting space, a solace, a comfort, a balm—which feels timely for the times we’re in.”

After she finished touring The Hope Six Demolition Project, Harvey felt a little lost creatively, uninterested in re-entering the album-tour-album cycle, and instead focussed on poetry, composing music for the stage and screen, and reissuing her previous work. But eventually inspiration struck and the songs on I Inside the Old Year Dying “all came out of me in about three weeks,” she says.

Harvey once again worked with her longtime collaborators, producer/musicians John Parish and Flood, recording at Battery Studios, in North West London. “The studio was set up for live play, and that’s all we did,” she says matter of factly.

Summing up I Inside the Old Year Dying, Harvey says: “I think the album is about searching, looking—the intensity of first love, and seeking meaning. Not that there has to be a message, but the feeling I get from the record is one of love—it’s tinged with sadness and loss, but it’s loving. I think that’s what makes it feel so welcoming: so open.”

I Inside the Old Year Dying Tracklist:

1. Prayer at the Gate

2. Autumn Term

3. Lwonesome Tonight

4. Seem an I

5. The Nether-edge

6. I Inside the Old Year Dying

7. All Souls

8. A Child’s Question, August

9. I Inside the Old I Dying

10. August

11. A Child’s Question, July

12. A Noiseless Noise

