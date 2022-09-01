News

Plains (Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson) Share Video For New Single “Abilene” I Walked With You A Ways Due Out October 14 via ANTI-

Photography by Molly Matalon



Plains, a new duo consisting of Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) and Jess Williamson, have shared a video for their new single, “Abilene.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album, I Walked With You A Ways, which will be out on October 14 via ANTI-. View the Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite-directed video below.

Crutchfield states in a press release: “The song ‘Abilene’ really solidified the vision of the album for me. I’ll never forget how giddy I felt when Jess sent me the original demo. In a very stereotypical-of-a-songwriter way, Jess felt unsure if it fit or made sense and I reassured her immediately that this was probably my favorite song of the bunch. She achieved something really special in my view, which is writing a classic country waltz that feels extremely modern.”

Williamson adds: “In the video for ‘Abilene,’ my dear friend Adriene Mishler plays the narrator of the song. We see her struggle in the final stages of a romantic relationship and then make the hard decision to choose herself and leave. I think we all have our own personal ‘Abilene.’ Maybe it’s a place where you used to live and things didn’t turn out as planned, like in the song. It could also be a relationship that ended in disappointment, or a dream that turned into a hard reality, or even an old version of yourself that’s better left in the past. ‘Abilene’ is a song about knowing your worth, having courage in the face of an uncertain future, and trusting your gut.”

Upon announcement of the album in July, Plains shared its lead single, “Problem With It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

