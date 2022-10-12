News

Plains (Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson) Share Video For New Single “Hurricane” I Walked With You A Ways Due Out This Friday via ANTI-

Photography by Molly Matalon



Plains, a new duo consisting of Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) and Jess Williamson, have shared a video for their new single, “Hurricane.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album, I Walked With You A Ways, which will be out this Friday (October 14) via ANTI-. View the Aidy Bryant-directed video below.

Crutchfield states in a press release: “I had always had a vision of Aidy’s involvement in this video that really ended with just getting her in the room. I trusted that she had the answer for the perfect way to visually accompany this song and from the jump she just deeply understood our vision, at moments better than we could have even explained it ourselves. I’m thrilled that she was so generous with her time and creative energy and I’m thrilled with how this turned out.”

“I’ve been a fan of Waxahatchee and Jess Williamson for a long time so when Katie asked if I would direct a music video for Plains I jumped at the chance,” Aidy Bryant states. “We had a talented, hardworking crew and paid homage to Loretta Lynn’s 70s TV performances. I’m also going to drive the bus for their tour, so see you on the road!”

Williamson adds “‘Hurricane’ was the last song that was written for our record. We knew we needed one more, and when Katie brought ‘Hurricane’ to the table we both knew the album was complete. It was incredible for me to watch this song reveal itself; from the early moments of Katie playing it for me on an acoustic guitar just days before we went to make the album, and then blossoming in the studio with the band into this total banger with huge choruses. Aidy’s video is the perfect companion for this tune, and we had a blast working with her and her team to make the visual world for this one come to life.”

Upon announcement of the album in July, Plains shared its lead single, “Problem With It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Abilene,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

