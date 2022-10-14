 Plains (Waxahatchee + Jess Williamson) - Stream the Debut Album and Read Our Review of It | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, October 14th, 2022  
Subscribe

Plains (Waxahatchee + Jess Williamson) - Stream the Debut Album and Read Our Review of It

I Walked With You A Ways Out Now via ANTI-

Oct 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Molly Matalon
Bookmark and Share


Plains, a new duo consisting of Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) and Jess Williamson, have released their debut collaborative album, I Walked With You A Ways, today via ANTI-. Read our review of it here and stream the album below.

Upon announcement of the album in July, Plains shared its lead single, “Problem With It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Abilene,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Earlier this week, they shared the song “Hurricane.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent