Plains (Waxahatchee + Jess Williamson) - Stream the Debut Album and Read Our Review of It I Walked With You A Ways Out Now via ANTI-

Photography by Molly Matalon



Plains, a new duo consisting of Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) and Jess Williamson, have released their debut collaborative album, I Walked With You A Ways, today via ANTI-. Read our review of it here and stream the album below.

Upon announcement of the album in July, Plains shared its lead single, “Problem With It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Abilene,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Earlier this week, they shared the song “Hurricane.”

<a href="https://plainsband.bandcamp.com/album/i-walked-with-you-a-ways">I Walked With You A Ways by Plains</a>

