Plains (Waxahatchee + Jess Williamson) - Stream the Debut Album and Read Our Review of It
I Walked With You A Ways Out Now via ANTI-
Oct 14, 2022
Photography by Molly Matalon
Plains, a new duo consisting of Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) and Jess Williamson, have released their debut collaborative album, I Walked With You A Ways, today via ANTI-. Read our review of it here and stream the album below.
Upon announcement of the album in July, Plains shared its lead single, “Problem With It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Abilene,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Earlier this week, they shared the song “Hurricane.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Skullcrusher - Stream the Debut Album and Read Our Rave Review of It (News) — Skullcrusher
- Regressive Left on Their Debut “On the Wrong Side of History” EP (Interview) — Regressive Left
- Wild Pink - Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It (News) — Wild Pink
- Plains (Waxahatchee + Jess Williamson) - Stream the Debut Album and Read Our Review of It (News) — Plains, Waxahatchee, Jess Williamson
- Liv.e Shares Video For New Single “Ghost” (News) — Liv.e
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.