Pond Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “(I’m) Stung” Stung! Due Out June 21 via Spinning Top

Photography by Michael Tartaglia



Australian psych-rock band Pond have announced a new album, Stung!, and shared a new song from it, “(I’m) Stung,” via a music video. Stung! is due out June 21 via Spinning Top. Check out “(I’m) Stung” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

The album includes “Neon River,” a new song the band shared in February. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

POND’s last studio album, 9, came out in 2021 via Spinning Top.

Frontman Nicholas Allbrook had this to say about “(I’m) Stung” in a press release: “I wrote most of this while mowing someone’s lawn. I went home and put my fingers on the piano and pretty much played the base of it first go. This is a very rare and special treat and buoyed me for weeks. It’s funny because I had a mad crush on someone, and they dropped me like a sack of shit and this song just flew down and clocked me right in the forehead and I felt totally better. Then Gin and Gum added all their magic—cool sounds, passing chords.

“It’s about being totally pathetically stung by someone and just having to be cool with it being unrequited. Being resilient, accepting that you are a bit of a goose, but life goes on.”

Stung! Tracklist:

1. Constant Picnic

2. (I’m) Stung

3. Neon River

4. So Lo

5. Black Lung

6. Sunrise For The Lonely

7. Elf Bar Blues

8. Edge of the World Pt. 3

9. Stars In Silken Sheets

10. Boys Don’t Crash

11. O, UV Ray

12. Last Elvis

13. Elephant Gun

14. Fell From Grace With The Sea

