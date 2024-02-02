News

POND Share Video for New Song “Neon River” and Announce Tour Touring the U.S. This May

Photography by Michael Tartaglia



Australian psych-rock band POND have shared a new song, “Neon River,” via a music video. They have also announced some tour dates. Check out the song below, followed by the tour dates.

The band had this to say about the song in a press release: “This is a full on Pond Gemini song. Kinda tumbles through bucolic Gum (Jay Watson) larping, into Nick (Allbrook) in maximum Aerosmith spandex mode, with a brief detour into some kind of shoegaze instrumental section. The chorus is about the hollow half dead riverside shuffle of so many pre dawns of years gone by.”

POND’s last studio album, 9, came out in 2021 via Spinning Top.

POND Tour Dates:

USA 2024:



Wednesday, May 1 | The Basement East - Nashville, TN

Thursday, May 2 | The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

Friday, May 3 | Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, May 7 | Mohawk - Austin, TX

Wednesday, May 8 | White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

Thursday, May 9 | Trees - Dallas, TX

Saturday, May 11 | Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

Sunday, May 12 | Kilby Court Block Party - Salt Lake City, UT

Wednesday, May 15 | The New Parish - Oakland, CA

Thursday, May 16 | Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

Friday, May 17 | The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

Saturday, May 18 | The Observatory OC - Santa Ana, CA



AUS 2024:



*supporting Queens of the Stone Age



Saturday, February 10 | Red Hill Auditorium - Perth, WA*

Tuesday, February 13 | The Drive - Adelaide, SA*

Friday, February 16 | Mona Lawns - Hobart, TAS*

Sunday, February 18 | Torquay Common - Torquay, VIC*

Monday, February 19 | Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Melbourne, VIC*

Wednesday, February 21 | Hordern Pavilion - Sydney, NSW*

Thursday, February 22 | Hordern Pavillion - Sydney, NSW*

Saturday, February 24 | Broadwater Parklands - Gold Coast, QLD*

Sunday, February 25 | Fortitude Music Hall - Brisbane, QLD*

Monday, February 26 | Fortitude Music Hall - Brisbane, QLD*

Thursday, February 29 | Spark Arena - Auckland, NZ*

Friday, March 1 | TSB Arena - Wellington, NZ*

Sunday, March 3 | Wolfbrook Arena - Christchurch, NZ*



UK/EU 2024:



Thursday, September 26 | Gorilla - Manchester, UK

Friday, September 27 | The Wardrobe - Leeds, UK

Saturday, September 28 | The Grove - Newcastle, UK

Sunday, September 29 | King Tut’s Wah Wah - Glasgow, UK

Tuesday, October 1 | XOYO Birmingham - Birmingham, UK

Wednesday, October 2 | Thekla - Bristol, UK

Thursday, October 3 | Scala - London, UK

Saturday, October 5 | Le Trabendo - Paris, FR

Sunday, October 6 | La Grand Salon, Botanique - Brussels, BE

Monday, October 7 | Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

Tuesday, October 8 | Bürgerhaus Stollwerck - Cologne, DE

Thursday, October 10 | Hole44 - Berlin, DE

Friday, October 11 | Fabrik - Hamburg, DE

Sunday, October 13 | Vega - Copenhagen, DK

