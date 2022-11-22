 Porcelain Raft Shares New Song “Do Birds Sing For Pleasure?” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022  
Porcelain Raft Shares New Song “Do Birds Sing For Pleasure?”

Moonbird Due Out November 25

Nov 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ra di Martino
Italian-born, Los Angeles-based dream pop musician Porcelain Raft (aka Mauro Remiddi) has shared a new song, “Do Birds Sing For Pleasure?” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Moonbird, which will be out on November 25. Listen below.

Remiddi’s previous album, Come Rain, was released in 2020.

