Poster Paints Share New Song “Not Sorry” Self-Titled Debut Album Due Out October 14 via Ernest Jenning / Olive Grove

Photography by Craig McIntosh



Poster Paints (Simon Liddell of Frightened Rabbit and Carla J Easton) have shared a new song, “Not Sorry.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will be out on October 14 via Ernest Jenning / Olive Grove. Listen below.

Easton states in a press release: “This has quickly become a favorite to perform live and we are so pleased to release it! A sort of sleepy Mazzy Star sound to it. Driving big chorus with blistering guitar amidst whispered reflective laments.”

