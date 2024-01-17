News

Pouty Shares New Single “TV On TV” Debut LP Forgot About Me Out February 9, 2024 via Get Better Records

Photography by Sheldon Omar-Abba



Early next month Rachel Gagliardi is releasing Forget About Me, her full-length debut album as Pouty. Gagliardi has been playing in various indie punk outfits for years now, including as one-half of Slutever and later as part of Upset. She first began recording as Pouty in 2013, collaborating with Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zuner on a song-a-day project. Her debut EP, Take Me to Honey Island arrived a few years later in 2016, followed by her 2017 EP, Saint Mary of the Many Moods, and a series of subsequent singles.

Arriving on February 9th via Get Better Records, the album is at its core a collection of fuzzy and tightly written indie punk tracks, nodding at various strains of power pop, grunge, and pop punk. Gagliardi has already shared a pair of singles from the record, “Virgos Need More Love” and “Salty,” and today she’s back with another new track, “TV On TV.”

“TV on TV” is a ripping tribute to California glamor, infused with massive guitars, pounding drums, and plenty of ‘90s nostalgia. Gagliardi’s vocals play up her bratty punk stylings, but the guitar tone and catchy chorus feel pulled straight from the height of the grunge era, complete with a quiet-loud chorus, walls of noisy guitar riffs, and sharp pop songwriting underlining it all. Gagliardi sings, “Long drives / Highways in the rain / Strawberry on my tongue / Sharp like Growing pains / Escape out west where there’s TV on TV / And you can feel your best, the way it ought to be / California / How I want to be.”

Check out the song below. Forgot About Me is out on February 9th via Get Better Records.

