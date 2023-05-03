News

Premiere: 79.5 Shares New Single “Long Term Parking” Self-Titled Sophomore LP Due Out May 5 via Razor-N-Tape

Photography by Greg Manis



Brooklyn-based band 79.5 are back this week with their sophomore self-titled album, due out May 5th on Razor-N-Tape. The band一founded by singer, songwriter, and composer Kate Mattison一has been around in one incarnation or another for over a decade but entered a new era following the release of their 2018 debut album, Predictions. Tired of the neglect and frustrations from the industry, Mattison was ready to quit until she met co-vocalist Lola Adanna, who became a full-time member of the band, along with drummer Caito Sanchez, bassist Andrew Raposo, and saxophonist and flutist Izaak Mills.

The band’s fully revamped line-up comes together on 79.5, fuelling a heady blend of ‘70s underground disco, electro pop, R&B, and dance music. But for all the effervescent hooks, Mattison also describes the album as a deeply personal achievement. “This whole record is a big fuck you to the industry,” she explains. “I was treated very poorly in the past, and I was able to get out of the situation after being prevented from working. After the pandemic hit, I was being ignored, so I wanted to go out on my own.”

The band have been teasing the record this year with a series of new singles, most recently with last month’s “B.D.F.Q.” Today, they’re back with a final new single, “Long Term Parking,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Long Term Parking,” the band pares back their glittering disco edge, instead crafting a sweeping blend of psychedelic styles. Mattison’s melodies are winding and languid, stretching out over an expanse of luxuriant synth beds and jazzy drumming. Meanwhile, the track’s shimmering instrumental portions are equally lush, with Mills’ saxophone offering a series of dreamy spotlit solos. The resulting track is an indelible combination of smoky, moonlit jazz and a psychedelic synth odyssey.

Mattison explains of the track, “Named after a pivotal Sopranos episode, ‘Long Term Parking’ portrays the palpable feeling of being in a relationship that is so powerful and complicated, that even with a tragic ending, the love forever remains. The lyric throughout, “I would’ve loved you anyway,” is bravery through devastation.”

Check out the song below. 79.5 is due out May 5th via Razor-N-Tape

