Premiere: A Beacon School Shares New Single “KITM” New LP yoyo Coming October 13th via Grind Select

Photography by Dave Scholten



A Beacon School is the solo dream pop project of indie singer/songwriter Patrick J. Smith. Smith began recording under the moniker in 2009, releasing a self titled EP in 2012. In the years since, Smith has also played with other indie outfits like Modern Rivals, Bluffing, and Maxband, the side project from Parquet Courts’ Max Savage. He returned under the moniker in 2018, releasing his debut full-length album, Cola. Now he’s back this year with another new album, yoyo, coming October 13th via Grind Select.

Smith has already released a handful of singles from the record, including “Dot,” “Potion,” and “Jon.” Today, he’s back with another new track, “KITM,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“KITM” begins as an insular dream pop confessional, guided by spectral swirls of guitar, but quickly unfurls into expansive new territory. The guitars turn gauzy and layered as the drums build, eventually ascending into a lush shoegaze reverie by the song’s end. The results are inviting and richly layered, but also retain hints of that evocative dreamy element thanks to Smith’s airy vocal performance. Meanwhile, the lyrics find Smith meditating on missed opportunities, exploring the frustrations and dysfunctions of waiting too long to chase after a dream: “You’re dragging your feet now / It’s getting too late.”

“On “KITM”, ‘Keep It To Myself’ abbreviated, I’m very much talking to myself, voicing my frustrations with how long it takes me to do anything. I have all these plans and ideas and frustrations, but never act on them. It’s kind of a pep talk to say “hurry up and do something!””

Check out the song and video below. A Beacon School’s new LP, yoyo, is out everywhere on October 13th via Grind Select.

<p>