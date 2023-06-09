News

Premiere: Adult Leisure Share New Single “Bad Idea” Sophomore EP Due out Later This Year





Bristol-based indie outfit Adult Leisure made their debut last year, offering up a percussive and danceable style of indie rock. Vocalist Neil Scott, guitarist David Woolford, Bassist James Laing, and drummer Nathan Searle have all played in various bands during Bristol’s 2010s indie boom. Facing a restless urge to create during the 2020 lockdowns, the band came together online via video chat and formed Adult Leisure. They first emerged last year with a series of singles and began touring around the UK in support of their EP, The Weekend Ritual.

This year they’re back, following their debut EP with their forthcoming sophomore effort. Today, they’ve shared the first taste of the record with their new single “Bad Idea,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Bad Idea” finds the band meditating on the dynamics of unhealthy relationships and why people stay in them, taking on a more introspective angle with their lyrics. Yet, the band also retains a catchy and propulsive element, driven by sharp basslines, earworm guitar hooks, and glittering synth textures. Though the track is bursting with energy, it also hits on a careful balance of tones, crafting an effort that feels upbeat and danceable without losing a resonant emotional core.

The band explains of the track, “The song embodies the idea of knowingly making mistakes and bad decisions and being aware of the consequences but choosing not to care. It acknowledges the difficult conversations and complexity of human nature and the fact that we are all capable of making bad decisions, rather than simplifying people as either good or bad.

As a band or anyone striving to create, sacrifices and selfish decisions must often be made. However, it’s difficult to predict whether such decisions will pay off, especially as we age and the risks become greater. Even an apparently harmless idea could have negative repercussions that may prove harmful.

The song also touches on the frustration of having the same conversations repeatedly without any real progress or change. It highlights the cyclical nature of such conversations and the toll they can take on one’s emotional well-being. Despite this, the song ultimately embraces the imperfections and complexities of human nature, urging listeners to embrace their mistakes and continue moving forward.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

