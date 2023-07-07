News

All





Premiere: Afloat Share New Single “Mouth Shut” Listen to the Track Below





New Jersey outfit Afloat debuted back in 2018 with their self-titled debut EP, followed by their 2019 sophomore EP, Never Me Always You. Most recently, the band released a string of new singles in 2021, echoing the light and melodic emo of bands like Future Teens or Thank You I’m Sorry. Today though, they’re back in a heavier mode with their new single, “Mouth Shut,” out everywhere now, along with an accompanying music video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Mouth Shut” finds the band going in a new direction, cleaning up the murky and rough-hewn fringes of their sound and leaning into a driving, propulsive edge. The band references bands like Tigers Jaw and Arm’s Length as influences and the track finds them operating at a similar crossroads of emo, alternative, and pop punk. Nimble guitar work and muscular drumming drive the song forward, though the band also retains their melodic undercurrent with plenty of catchy hooks and rousing gang vocals. Meanwhile, the cleaner production leaves the band sounding even more fresh and energized, further bringing out the sharp songwriting qualities behind their music.

The band says of the track, “‘Mouth Shut’ is about being somewhere you don’t want to be out of obligation. Sometimes I would put myself in situations that I really didn’t need to be a part of, whether a party or show. Having the feeling of fomo even though you didn’t want to be there but if you didn’t you play more scenarios in your head.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

<p>