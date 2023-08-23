News

Premiere: Air Traffic Controller Shares New Video for “Ferocious” Check out the Video Below

Photography by Jazmin Tuscani



Massachusetts-based indie pop outfit Air Traffic Controller returned last year with their album, DASH, their first in the five years since their 2017 effort, Echo Papa. After weathering the pandemic years while recording their new album virtually, the revamped band has also returned to the road. Most recently, they finished a series of Midwest tour dates earlier this summer, along with some Northeast dates coming up over the next few weeks. Ahead of those final dates, the band are sharing a new video for one of the highlights off of DASH, “Ferocious,” premiering with Under the Radar.

The band plays with dynamics to great effect on “Ferocious,” trading off between simmering synth beds and a propulsive, drum-laden chorus. Frontman Dave Munro plays both sides of the track with utter sincerity, shading the track’s quiet moments in gentle intimacy before ascending to heartfelt, dramatic highs. That emotive throughline continues into the track’s lyrics, which act as an encouraging reminder to Munro’s children to be brave and “ferocious.” The accompanying video plays further into this theme, featuring Munro’s daughter exploring the woods clad in tiger facepaint.

Dave says of the track, “ATC drummer Adam Salameh sent me an instrumental demo he titled “B. Ferocious.” It didn’t seem like a word I would say in a song, but it was so fitting for this powerful and haunting setting he created. I wanted the theme of the song to be like ‘Wild World’ by Cat Stevens. I heard that song with new ears when I became a father. I want my children to get out and experience everything I did and more, but it can be scary, cruel, and dangerous out there. I hope listeners will interpret ‘Ferocious’ in their own ways, but for me, it’s an attempt to prepare my ‘baby cub’, with some words of wisdom and tough love.

I have a photo of my daughter with her face painted like a tiger at a festival on Cape Cod a couple years ago. I sent it to ATC’s album artist, our first ‘Ferocious’ director, Mark Battle, and suggested filming my little ‘animal’ in nature, as if she is a real tiger. ‘She’ll love it,’ I said. Easier said than done — this was her first time on film, and his first time directing a child. They both performed remarkably on this grueling hot day, the shots were gorgeous, but there wasn’t enough footage and Mark was too busy with other projects.

I couldn’t let my daughter’s video go unfinished. I showed our footage to Rob Maloof at Gauntlet Films, who was directing another ATC video. He and editor Jared Lennox quickly cranked out an inspiring rough edit that saved the project and gave it a supernatural twist. We spent another hot day filming in the woods. My girl was back in full tiger face paint and I played this mysterious human-like figure in Rob’s imaginative tale about a girl who goes out into the wilderness ‘alone’. Why is her face painted? How long was she out there? These questions are answered by the conclusion of the video.”

Check out the song and video below, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES

8/26/23 - Salisbury, MA - 2023 WXRV Riverfest opening for Ripe

9/8/23 - Cambridge, MA - WERS Presents Air Traffic Controller at The Sinclair