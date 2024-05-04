News

Premiere: Alaina Stacey Shares New Video for “Over You” New EP DAY Out May 3rd

Photography by Tanner Grandstaff

Chicago-born and Nashville-based singer/songwriter Alaina Stacey first got her start in the country trio Maybe April, but in recent years she has begun releasing music under her name, infusing a greater folk and Americana influence into her songwriting. Most recently, she shared last year’s EP, DAWN, the first release in a planned EP trilogy. Tomorrow, she is back with the middle installment of the trilogy, the Day EP, and ahead of the release she’s sharing an accompanying video for one of the EP’s singles, “Over You,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Over You” is a playful and sunny effort, balancing loping country guitar with a vintage pop flair. The lyrics play out like a classic country story of heartbreak but Stacey also brings hints of winking charm to the track, delivering a swooning vocal performance as she dances between the breezy guitar lines. She croons, “I’m going to get over you / I’m going to say that we’re through / I’m going to go on my way / Just not today / And I’m sitting here / Crying, crying / Feeling like I’m / Dying, dying / All because of you / And the single hair I found on my sweater.”

Stacey says of the track and video, “They say insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Sometimes you just have to accept that you’re insane and laugh at yourself. Our goal for the video was to tell that story through dance, colorful costumes, and a retro roller skating rink. We hope to immerse the viewer in the playfulness of the song and invite you to join in laughing at me!”

Check out the song and video below. The DAY EP is due out tomorrow, May 3rd.

