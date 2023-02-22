News

All





Premiere: Allison Mahal Shares New Single “Adriene” Debut Album Not Over This Yet Is Out on May 18th

Photography by Matt Blum



Not Over This Yet一the debut album from Milwaukee-based singer/songwriter Alison Mahal一is the sort of album that lives in memory. The record finds Mahal steeped in the past, in vignettes of nascent love, reckless mistakes, and crushing heartbreak. Each track is filled with well-worn memories, capturing the wayward joy of youth and the struggle of wishing you had done things differently. Mahal began teasing the track last year with her single “Autopilot,” followed by “Immortalize” and her latest effort, “Jesus Christ.”

Today, she’s back with her fourth and latest single from the record, “Adriene,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

Mahal’s latest effort is another warmhearted and nostalgic tour through memory. This time, Mahal offers a loving tribute to her aunt Adriene, tracing fond memories and reminiscing over her life. Mahal paints the track in a golden-hued glow, with her vocals riding on easygoing grooves and honeyed guitar lines. The track feels like flipping through a photobook with Mahal as she shares her favorite memories of Adriene: “An open sky, lit perfectly/A bright eyed woman from the pacific northwest/I’ll do what I can to hold the torch as her friend/For Adriene.”

Mahal says of the track, “This song is about a woman who laughed louder than most and always kept it real–my Aunt Adriene. I wrote this song to celebrate her life and also for her two daughters. My incredible cousins, Janah and Miranda, mirror so much of their mom in their own ways. I see it in the way they love to travel, their huge laughs, quick-witted honesty, and sense of self. My hope is that anyone can listen to this song and honor the Adriene in their own life.”

Check out the song and video early below. Not Over This Yet is out everywhere on May 18th.

<p>