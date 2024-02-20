News

All





Premiere: Alwyn Shares New Video for “Flowers” Watch the Video Below

Photography by Rodneri



Texas-born, Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Alwyn released his solo debut Bluebonnet in 2019, conjuring a lithe and smooth blend of soul, jazz, pop, funk, and R&B. Most recently, he followed in 2022 with his SLAB EP, recorded in Mexico with Bridget Kearney of Lake Street Dive, Benjamin Lazar Davis (Cuddle Magic, Maya Hawke), and Andrew Ybañez. Today, he’s returning with a new video for one of the EP’s highlights, “Flowers,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Flowers” sees Alwyn inhabiting an airy, decadent, and forward-thinking strain of R&B, in a similar vein to artists like serpentwithfeet. Gossomar-coated chants dance in the background amongst percussive guitar work and handclaps, with Alwyn’s honeyed lead vocal weaving between the knotted rhythms. His vocals come in rushing waves, constantly crashing forward and pulling back before settling into a heavenly sprawl with the chorus, bolstered by swells of synths and ethereal harmonies. Meanwhile, the accompanying video finds Alwyn joined by rope dancers in a dreamy rush of movement, directed by Olivia Morrow and choreographed by Charisma Glasper.

Alwyn says of the track and video, “‘Flowers’ is an ode to life & death. Accepting both has been a journey that has led me to firm ground where I can anchor my imagination and allow it to flow infinitely.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

<p>