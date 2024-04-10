News

All





Premiere: Amy O Shares New Single “Early Days” New Album Mirror Reflect Out May 10th via Winspear

Photography by Justin Vollmar



Next month, Bloomington, Indiana-based indie singer/songwriter Amy O is set to return with her forthcoming album, Mirror Reflect. Arriving almost five years after her 2019 album Shell, the record finds Amy processing motherhood and the new experiences it brings. The result is a patient and homespun effort, knit together from a series of home sessions, song-a-day projects, songwriting workshops, and online collaborations.

Last month, Amy shared the record’s lead single, “Dribble Dribble,” and today she’s back with another new track, “Early Days,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Early Days” is a sparse and lovely meditation on the first days of motherhood, traced with intimate details and plaintive imagery. The track sees Amy unpacking complicated and even painful moments, narrating them in momentary glimpses and vignettes. Her voice says a great deal with very little, conjuring aching beauty and wistful longing from only her vocals and some echoing guitar chords. Though the results are understated, Amy makes them feel full and moving, arranging each element into a dreamy lo-fi reverie as ephemeral guitar lines and stark backing vocals join the mix.

Amy O says of the track, “This song is processing my experience in the first year after my daughter was born. I experienced postpartum depression and anxiety and it was also the start of the pandemic. Altogether it was a really hard time. I wrote it a few years later, when my daughter was a toddler, after talking to a friend who was about to give birth. The conversation helped me reflect on how far I’d come after experiencing postpartum depression and anxiety.”

Check out the song and video below. Mirror Reflect is due out on May 10th via Winspear.

<p>