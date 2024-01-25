News

Premiere: Analogue Heart Shares New Track “Wise (Unwise)” New EP User Pleasure Guaranteed Out January 26th via Lonely Ghost Records

Photography by Ariel Cook



Atlanta-based outfit Analogue Heart is a solo artist making a fiery and digitized style of emo music, incorporating sequenced drums and chiptune synths amidst the grooves and heavy riffs. Notably, they also perform anonymously, wearing a CRT monitor during live shows and synthesizing their vocals with a vocoder. Tomorrow, they’re back with a new EP, User Pleasure Guaranteed, out January 26th via Lonely Ghost Records. Today, they’re sharing an early listen to one of the record’s highlights, “Wise (Unwise),” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Wise (Unwise)” opens the EP in propulsive style, careening between jumpy guitar riffs, vocoded vocals, and throat-shredding growled portions. All along, Analogue Heart tears through rapid-fire drum fills and pounding breakdowns, rarely staying in one tempo or tone for long. At points the track plays out like a restless burst of emo energy, at others it verges on chiptune or hardcore, with its final moments playing out against a floating ambient backdrop.

Analogue Heart says, “I wrote the album about overcoming a combination of imposter syndrome, self imposed isolation, and the jealousy that comes from seeing others succeed while you stagnate. I hope it breaks some people out of their own funk and helps them re-evaluate where they are in life.” The track captures these themes in it’s final moments, with Analogue Heart growling “I want my time back / I could do it better this time / I want my time back / I won’t make the same mistake twice.”

Check out the song below. User Pleasure Guaranteed is out January 26th via Lonely Ghost Records.

<a href="https://analogueheart.bandcamp.com/album/user-pleasure-guaranteed">User Pleasure Guaranteed by Analogue Heart</a><p>