Premiere: Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness shares New Track "Smoke & Ribbons" New LP Tilt At The Wind No More Out March 31st via Nettwerk

Photography by Lindsey Byrnes



Over the past two decades, indie pop singer/songwriter Andrew McMahon has consistently gone in new directions. He debuted during the 2000s wave of pop punk as the frontman of Something Corporate before establishing himself as a capable alt rock singer/songwriter with his solo project Jack’s Mannequin. Most recently, he has been crafting shimmering hook-filled indie pop as Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, releasing a trio of albums through the 2010s including his most recent effort, 2018’s Upside Down Flowers.

This year and last, McMahon has been teasing his forthcoming album, Tilt At The Wind No More, giving glimpses of the nostaligic and joyous tone of the record with tracks like “Stars” and last month’s single, “Nobody Tells You When You’re Young.” The full record is out tomorrow, but ahead of the release McMahon is sharing a listen to one last track, “Smoke & Ribbons,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Smoke & Ribbons” is one of McMahon’s sweet and soaring efforts, hitting on a combination of infectious melodies, big emotive arrangements, and a triumphant chorus. It is the sort of track that seems tailor-made for rolling the windows down and singing along. Meanwhile, the lyrics take on a more reflective tone, reminiscing on the never-ending march of time. However, that reflective undertone leaves McMahon seeming settled and joyful as he sings about treasuring those he loves through life’s changing seasons. Fittingly, the track also features vocals from McMahon’s daughter, Cecilia.

McMahon says of the track, “I’m so thrilled to share ‘Smoke & Ribbons’ with the world. The song is about learning to accept the ever changing nature of life. Choosing to put one foot in front of the other knowing that you might step into a ditch one day and stumble across treasure the next. I was so happy when I saw the first cut of Tyler Appel’s video for the song. Dancing through life feels like such a fitting metaphor for this song and the living that inspired it.”

Check out the song and video below. Tilt At The Wind No More is out everywhere via Nettwerk. Pre-save the record here.

<p>