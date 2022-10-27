Premiere: Andy Bull Shares New Single “Something I’ve Been Thinking”

News

Australian indie pop singer/songwriter Andy Bull is back later this year with his new full-length album, People You Love, his first record since his 2015 sophomore effort, Sea Of Approval. Bull returned in 2020 after a long hiatus with the stand-alone single, “It’s All Connected,” and began work on People Of Love. After a delay due to the near death of Bull’s partner in 2021, the record began taking on new meaning, now informed by a joyous gratitude, irrepressible vitality, and unexpected creative revival.

At long last, the record is out everywhere on December 2nd, and Bull has spent the year teasing the album with a string of singles, including “Slipping Away” and “Dying Star.” Today, he’s back with another new single, “Something I’ve Been Thinking, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Something I’ve Been Thinking” finds Bull bringing forth a strutting, synth-laden side to his music, burnished by a pulsing bass line and a playful vocal performance from Bell himself. As the song builds it steadily turns more ornate and celebratory, with bells, and horns joining the mix, all without losing the track’s core addictive disco strut. Meanwhile, the accompanying video finds Bell reviving retro video game aesthetics, crafting an old-school “choose-your-own-adventure” game about the path to fame and fortune.

Bell says of the track, “This is the last song I wrote and recorded for the album and it felt like a really beautiful place to end that process. The song is about knowing you are bigger than your passing thoughts, and when they are overwhelming, to let them pass through, not take them too seriously. It’s a song of personal triumph over the hazards of thinking, and a return to joy and freedom, which is there in the music. It’s the right tempo to strut to, so I hope people will put this in their ears as they walk down the street and get that feeling music can sometimes give you that you are the creator of your life, that you have all of your life to look forward to.”

Check out the song and video below. People You Love is out everywhere on December 2nd.

