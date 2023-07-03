News

Premiere: Annie Taylor Shares New Single “Schoolgirl” New Album Inner Smile Out July 7 via Taxi Gauche Records

Photography by Danny Kötter



Swiss outfit Annie Taylor debuted in 2020 with their full-length record Sweet Mortality, drawing on a grungey and potent style of indie rock. That record led to them supporting Wolf Alice live on their tour last year, along with a growing presence on the European festival circuit. For their sophomore effort, Inner Smile, the band paired with producer Ali Chant (Yard Act, Katy J. Pearson, Aldous Harding, Sorry) to record the album in Bristol.

The full album is out later this week, and ahead of the release the band have shared a final single from the record, “Schoolgirl,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Schoolgirl” is a short and sweet burst of punk bite, pairing distorted guitars with bright backing vocals and a propulsive rhythm section. The band evokes a striking contrast of tones, first building up the tension with nervy, spoke-sung verses, then launching into the punchy riffs and soaring vocals of the chorus. Meanwhile, the lyrics embody that same tension between nervous energy and euphoric highs as frontwoman Gini Jungi explores the conflicting swirl of emotions that comes with falling in love.

Jungi says of the track, “Falling in love can be thrilling and confusing at the same time. Especially when you’re not sure what you’re about to get yourself into. It can make you feel bold and shy, excited and nervous but still, it’s a feeling that fills you up with energy and hedonism. Schoolgirl is a reflection on the early stages of a relationship where everything is new and exciting, but also it can make one feel extremely confused and nervous. The lyrics capture the feeling of being young and in love, not knowing where it will all lead, but being excited to find out.”

Check out the song and video below. Inner Smile is out July 7th via Taxi Gauche Records.

