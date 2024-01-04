News

All





Premiere: april june Shares New Single “sweeter than drugs” “sweeter than drugs” Out January 5th via Nettwerk

Photography by Ana Albores Prejigueiro



Russian-born, Madrid-based singer/songwriter april june crafts woozy and achingly romantic indie pop laced with gothic undertones, operating in much the same vein as artists like Lana Del Rey or girl in red. She debuted in 2020 with her EP, feelings on the internet, and is set to follow later this year with her first full-length album. She spent last year sharing a series of new singles, returning most recently with her November track, “it’s all my fault.” Today, she’s following with her first single of the new year, “sweeter than drugs,” premiering with Under the Radar.

On “sweeter than drugs” June occupies a mid-point between indie and dream pop, bolstering her dreamy vocal melodies with buzzing melodic synth tones and dusky guitar lines, all soaked in reverb and a disaffected allure. The resulting track falls close to the gloomy romanticism of The Cure’s pop-leaning records, balancing the underlying melancholy with a yearning and dreamy melodic streak. Meanwhile, June laces the lyrics with references to The Virgin Suicides and the sweeping fervor of new adolescent love, detailing an irresistible attraction to someone who is “sweeter than drugs.”

June says of the track, “With ‘sweeter than drugs,’ I was influenced by ‘90s films like True Romance, The Virgin Suicides, and Wild at Heart. Thematically, I was inspired by the subject of adolescent all-consuming love, volcanic eruption of passion, intense desire, dependency on a strong masculine figure, and the defiance against the mainstream idea of ‘all-or-nothing’ love being toxic.”

Check out the song early below, out everywhere tomorrow via Nettwerk.

<p>