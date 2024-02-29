News

All





Premiere: Ari B. Ingber Shares New Single “That’s The Way She Was” Listen to the Track Below

Photography by Ann-Marie Lindblad



Over the past few years, singer/songwriter Ari. B. Ingber has been on a prolific run of folk and country-tinged solo records, debuting with his 2021 effort Tiemann Place and following with a series of five new albums. He returned most recently last year with his latest record, Moon Phases, and today he’s teasing another album, CLAW, produced by Michael Harris (HAIM, Angel Olsen, Fleet Foxes).

The album is due out later this year, and accompanying the news Ingber is also sharing a new single, “That’s The Way She Was,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Ingber says of the new track, “This song’s like patched-up furniture made up of loose stitching. There’s nothing seamless about it.” In that vein, “That’s The Way She Was” occupies a deeply intimate space, guided by spacious and slight instrumentation and Ingber’s hushed vocal performance. Spectral pedal steel, winding slide guitar, and loping basslines all meander through the track, giving it a simmering, understated presence. The resulting track feels frayed and familiar, but it also shows a weathered beauty, infused with a sense of gentle nostalgia running beneath the melancholic sheen.

Listen to the track below. The track is featured on Ingber’s latest album CLAW, due out later this year.

<p>