Premiere: Arlie Shares New Video for “cool” Debut Album BREAK THE CURSE Is Out Now

Photography by Gabe Drechsler



Earlier this year, Nashville indie psych pop act Arlie shared their full-length debut album, BREAK THE CURSE. Arriving in the wake of the band’s 2018 EP, WAIT, and a string of stellar singles, the record found lead singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nathaniel Banks returning to music after taking an extended hiatus for his mental health. His return once again burst with colorful melodies and irresistible indie pop grooves, but also cultivated a more vulnerable side, with Banks reflecting on “breaking the curse” of societal and generational trauma.

Today, Arlie is back following the record’s release with a video for one of the record’s standout tracks, “cool,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“cool” has already proven to be one of the highlights of the record with its massive layered hooks and vibrant instrumental aesthetics, and the track’s accompanying video takes the track to even more surreal visual heights. Directed by frequent collaborator Gabe Dreschsler, the video pairs Bank’s sense of humor with a vintage VHS-inspired style, featuring Banks appearing as various colorful characters, including a dancing mad scientist and caped superhero.

Meanwhile, the video’s vibrant color palette melds perfectly with the track’s playful lyricism and psych pop style. As Banks describes, “This is one of those songs that formed around a line that just popped into my head out of nowhere, with full musical vision in mind. The main part wanted to feel like 10 Beatles songs on top of each other, but filtered through more modern psychedelic tonal sensibilities.

Like I do in a lot of my songwriting, I’m sort of ridiculing myself in these lyrics:

‘people seem to think i’m cool sometimes when we first meet, i don’t know why, it’s very strange…’”

Check out the video below. Accompanying the video, Arlie has also announced an upcoming show – “A Special Evening with Arlie…” – set for October 25th at Saint Vitus in Greenpoint. Arlie will also head back out on the road this fall with The Wrecks. Check out the tour dates below.

Tour Dates

OCTOBER 25, 2022 – BROOKLYN, NY – SAINT VITUS

OCTOBER 27, 2022 – NEW HAVEN, CT – TOAD’S PLACE*

OCTOBER 28, 2022 – PROVIDENCE, RI – FÊTE MUSIC HALL*

OCTOBER 29, 2022 – BALTIMORE, MD – RAMS HEAD LIVE!*

OCTOBER 30, 2022 – VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – ELEVATION 27*

NOVEMBER 1, 2022 – CARRBORO, NC – CAT’S CRADLE*

NOVEMBER 2, 2022 – ATHENS, GA – 40 WATT CLUB*

NOVEMBER 4, 2022 – MIAMI BEACH, FL – MIAMI BEACH BANDSHELL*

NOVEMBER 5, 2022 – TAMPA, FL – THE RITZ YBOR*

NOVEMBER 6, 2022 – JACKSONVILLE, FL – 1904 MUSIC HALL*

NOVEMBER 8, 2022 – BIRMINGHAM, AL – ZYDECO*

NOVEMBER 10, 2022 – NEW ORLEANS, LA – THE PARISH @ HOUSE OF BLUES*

NOVEMBER 11, 2022 – HOUSTON, TX – WAREHOUSE LIVE*

NOVEMBER 12, 2022 – SAN ANTONIO, TX – THE ROCK BOX*

NOVEMBER 13, 2022 – FORT WORTH, TX – TANNAHILL’S TAVERN & MUSIC HALL*

NOVEMBER 16, 2022 – TUCSON, AZ – CLUB CONGRESS*

NOVEMBER 17, 2022 – SAN DIEGO, CA – HOUSE OF BLUES*

NOVEMBER 18, 2022 – POMONA, CA – THE GLASS HOUSE*

NOVEMBER 19, 2022 – VENTURA, CA – MAJESTIC VENTURA THEATER*