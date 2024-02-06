News

Premiere: Astral Bakers Share New Track "Why" New Album The Whole Story Out February 9th

Photography by Matthieu Torres



French indie band Astral Bakers first emerged last year with a series of singles, teasing their forthcoming debut album, The Whole Story. The record is the product of erstwhile creative chemistry and longtime collaborators, with each of the band members separately playing in each other’s projects over the years. The band formed officially after their first show together at Paris venue Le Consulat, which in turn led to a back-to-basics approach for the record, leaning on simple arrangements and sharp songwriting.

Last year, we shared one of the band’s singles, “Shelter,” and ahead of the album’s release later this week, they’re back with an early listen to one of its highlights, “Why,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Why” is a contemplative and understated effort, opening with gentle vocal tones and acoustic strums mirroring the vocal melody. Rapid-fire shifts in melody and tempo dot the first half of the track, with bursts of wiry guitar quickly giving way to drifting rhythmic currents, only for the track to settle into a vintage rock groove in its closing minutes. At moments it takes on a slightly psychedelic veneer, at others it sprawls into poignant indie folk bliss. Yet, in each mode the band plays off each other effortlessly, capturing their well-honed chemistry in action as they dance through the song’s winding progression.

Check out the song below. The Whole Story is out later this week on February 9th.

