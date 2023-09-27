News

Premiere: Autogramm Shares New Single “WannaBe” Announce New Album Music That Humans Can Play Out November 17th via Stomp Records

Photography by Tyler McLeod



Over the past few years, synth pop outfit Autogramm have carved their own space playing ‘80s-indebted new wave and power pop, pulling from bands like The Cars, The Go-Go’s, and Devo. The band returned most recently with their 2021 sophomore album, No Rules, and today they’re back with news of another new album, Music That Humans Can Play, out November 17th via Stomp Records. Accompanying the announcement, the band are also sharing the album’s lead single, along with an accompanying video for “WannaBe,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“WannaBe” announces the band’s return with pounding drums and towering power chords, hitting on the band’s penchant for big, synth-laden, and playful ‘80s pastiche. The results are stomping and propulsive, driving forward at an unrelenting pace. Meanwhile, the band’s lyrics find them offering an encouraging word, promising to a loved one that they can be anybody they want and still be accepted一even an alien. Accompanying the track, the band have also shared an accompanying video, shot and directed by Jeffry Lee. In fitting with the band’s ‘80s aesthetic, the video finds them performing while soaked in bleary VHS static.

The band’s drummer/singer, The Silo, says of the track, “‘WannaBe’ began as a way to say to the most important person in my life that I will stand beside them no matter what their direction, self-opinion, or physical state of being. Upon further reflection, I thought it could apply more broadly to all of our relationships in life: it’s a declaration of love and support to any friend, child, or lover who is going through a change in their self-perception; the idea that gender, occupation, size, skin, are all merely physical manifestations of being and will never matter as much as the person underneath it all.”

Check out the song and video below. Music That Humans Can Play is out November 17th via Stomp Records.

