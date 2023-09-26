News

Premiere: B.Miles Shares New Track “Blurry In My Home” Sophomore Album Different Pages Out September 29th

Photography by Cobey Arner



Later this week, New York-based pop singer/songwriter B.Miles is set to share her new sophomore record, Different Pages, out September 29th. The record arrives three years following her 2020 debut, In Order of Appearance, and finds Miles diving into her first full-band project while backed by her best friends. Thematically, the album explores the end of a longtime relationship and chasing joy in the aftermath, all while taking equal musical cues from a wide landscape of pop touchstones like Kylie Minogue and Lorde.

Ahead of the album’s full release, Miles is back today with an early listen to one of its highlights, “Blurry In My Home,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Blurry In My Home” is a more stripped-back effort than Miles’ last few singles, putting the focus on Miles’ airy vocal melodies and blissful instrumental arrangements. Her hooks are softer and subtler here, but they still hit with bursts of muted pastel beauty, enlacing with the beds of pillowy synths, dreamy percussion, and gentle acoustic guitar. Meanwhile, Miles’ lyrics add a melancholic undercurrent running beneath the tranquil melodies, painting a portrait of strained relationships and absent friendships: “Sorry I haven’t reached out / It’s hard to look and depressing / When I stay with you / Maybe on birthdays I’ll call before it’s noon / To know it’s really you / But I’d like not to feel used.”

Miles says of the track, “‘Blurry In My Home’ is about the growing pains of putting your needs first and making yourself a priority. The narrative focuses on a friend who takes advantage of the support you provide and pushes you to hit a pivotal moment, where you put down your foot because it’s become too much for yourself to continue taking on. While that can be a moment of maturity, the guilt can be overwhelming and all-consuming. It can make you feel like you’ve made the wrong decision in putting yourself first.”

Check out the song below. Different Pages is out everywhere on September 29th.

