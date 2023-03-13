News

Premiere: Babygirl Shares Video for New Single “Born With a Broken Heart” New EP Be Still My Heart Coming April 14th via Sandlot Records

Photography by Becca Hamel



Rising Toronto-based duo Babygirl have coined their music as “pop songs with sad guitars,” an apt description for their particular warm and wistful brand of indie pop. Bandmates Kiki Frances and Cameron Bright layer on the melancholic yearning, jangling guitars, and haze ‘90s vibes, hitting on a deft balance of earnest pop melody and indie rock malaise.

The band debuted in 2016 with their EP, As You Wish, and followed with a 2018 EP, Lovers Fevers, and their latest effort, 2021’s Losers Weepers EP. This year, the band are set to follow with yet another EP, Be Still My Heart, which they’ve been teasing with a series of new singles.

Today, they’re back with news of their first headlining US tour in support of the EP. Accompanying the news, the band have also shared a new acoustic live video for their single, “Born With a Broken Heart,” premering with Under the Radar.

“Born With a Broken Heart” is already one of the band’s most sparse and dreamy efforts, lending itself easily to the stripped-back acoustic setting. However, where the studio version conjured a glassy and evocative sheen, the band’s live performance instead shifts the tempo and draws out a loping country feel. The layers of dreamy instrumentation fall away, leaving only Bright’s fingerpicked guitar, and Frances’ immaculate vocal performance. It’s a more welcoming and intimate presentation, leaning into the bittersweet yearning of a vintage country ballad.

The band says of the track, “At the time we started Born With A Broken Heart we had been listening to and loving a lot of older country music, so that naturally came through while writing. We wanted every lyric and part to feel classic, almost like a cover of a song that’s already existed for a long time.”

Check out the song and video below. The Be Still My Heart EP is out April 14th via Sandlot Records.

