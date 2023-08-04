News

All





Premiere: BAILEN Shares New Live Video for “Nothing Left to Give” New LP Tired Hearts Out Now via Fantasy

Photography by Erica Snyder



BAILEN is the indie pop project of siblings Daniel, David, and Julia Bailen. The trio debuted together with 2019’s Thrilled To Be Here, and returned early this year with their sophomore album, Tired Hearts. Produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee) and the band, and mixed by Lars Stalfors (Soccer Mommy, St. Vincent, Local Natives), the record sees them building further on their style of indie pop, packing on the hooks and harmonies while they echo outfits like HAIM and Fleetwood Mac.

Today, following the record’s release, the band are back with a live video for one of the album’s highlights, “Nothing Left to Give,” premiering with Under the Radar.

The new video for “Nothing Left to Give” was recorded live in-studio by Chris Tabron at Clive Davis Studios, and spotlights the band’s talent for seamless instrumental chemistry and breezy melodies. Julia takes the lead, backed by Daniel and David, locking into stirring three-part harmonies, but unlike the studio version, the band forgoes the plaintive piano intro and soulful keys, replacing them with addictive guitar licks and a mid-tempo rock groove. The results once again recall the warm tones and sharp live musicianship of Fleetwood Mac, while also infusing the confessional lyrics with a live-wire energy. The lyrics see Julia zeroing in on mental health struggles, repeating the chorus as a reminder for her to keep moving forward: “I got nothing left to give, but that’s ok / It’s just a little less to lose when you’re losing your way / Running on empty / Just to make it through the day / And I only have myself to save.”

Julia says of the track, “Nothing Left to Give” sprung from that feeling of abandonment so crushing, you no longer care if everything goes wrong. It’s a mantra to help me crawl out of a depression hole⎯so I can clean my room for the first time in a while, call a friend when I need to talk, or keep an overwhelming day in perspective even when it feels like you won’t survive it.”

Check out the song and video below. Tired Hearts is out everywhere now via Fantasy. The band have also announced the next leg of their Tired Hearts Club Tour. Check out the tour dates below.





TOUR DATES:

Aug 19 – New York, NY – The Glade at Little Island

Sep 08 – Moab, UT – Moab Music Festival

Sep 14 - Westport, CT - Levitt Pavilion

Sep 15 - Amherst, MA - The Drake

Sep 16 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

Sep 19 – Harrisburg, PA – The Forum Auditorium

Sep 20 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

Sep 23 - Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival

Sep 27 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Sep 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sep 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct 03 – Ashville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

Oct 04 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

Oct 06 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival – Zilker Metropolitan Park

Oct 13 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival – Zilker Metropolitan Park

Oct 29 - Manchester, UK - YES (Basement)

Oct 30 - Leeds, UK - Hyde Park Book Club

Oct 31 - Glasgow, UK - The Glad Cafe

Nov 02 - Dublin, IE - The Workman’s Cellar

Nov 03 - Liverpool, UK - The New Jimmy’s

Nov 04 - Birmingham, UK - The Sunflower Lounge

Nov 05 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana

Nov 06 - London, UK - Omeara