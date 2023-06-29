News

Premiere: Bathe Alone Shares New Track “Missionary Ridge” Double EP Fall With The Lights Down (Louise) & (Velma) Out August 4th via Nettwerk and The Record Machine

Photography by Paula Harding



Atlanta-based dream pop outfit Bathe Alone most recently last year with their EP, Fall With The Lights Down (Louise), a record dedicated to multi-instrumentalist Bailey Crone’s great-grandmother. Later this year, they’re set to follow with another twin EP written for Crone’s other great-grandmother, Velma. Together, the double EPs make up a meditative reflection on love, loss, and memory, traced via Crone’s hypnotic style.

This year, Crone has already released the record’s lead single, “Awfully Quiet,” and officially announced it with “In Your Wake.” Today, they’re back with another new track, “Missionary Ridge,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Missionary Ridge” is another dreamy and thoughtfully textured effort. Crone’s vocals steadily twist into layered harmonies above ambient guitars, shimmering synths, and forceful drumming. Crone’s punk roots stand out most through her drumwork, with the track’s insistent, heavy pulse anchoring a contrasting swirl of instrumentation. Within this mix, Crone knits together a immersive blend of twinkling effects, only to cut through them in the latter half of the track with blasts of distorted guitar.

The hypnotic soundscape is also meant to be an equally wistful effort, one soaked in the mundane details of childhood memories. Crone says “This is one of my favorite songs on the record. It’s all total nostalgia, taking me back to my grandparent’s house in Chattanooga. Some of my memories growing up there were of such mundane things, but as I grow older, I’ve realized how important those memories are. My hope with this song was to pay tribute to that place and those times that feel so far away now. I worked with some close friends, Nic Huey and Paula Harding, to create a video that sort of captures the feeling of looking back on those memories as an adult.”

Check out the song and video below. Fall With The Lights Down (Louise) & (Velma) is out everywhere on August 4th via Nettwerk and The Record Machine.

<p>