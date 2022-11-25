News

Premiere: Bea Stewart Shares New Video for “Nicest Song I’ve Ever Written” Watch the Video Below

Photography by Dan Lindegren



Belfast indie singer/songwriter Bea Stewart makes music centered on stirring storytelling and plaintive vulnerability, inspired by her heritage in Irish folk and talent for indie pop craftsmanship. She debuted earlier this year with her track, “Screaming At Traffic,” the first from her forthcoming debut EP, and followed this month with her new track, “Nicest Song I’ve Ever Written.” Today, she’s back with the accompanying video for the track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Nicest Song I’ve Ever Written” is a emotive and sweetly-written indie folk gem, carried by an elegant mix of swelling strings and wistful acoustic guitars. While many songs in this vein meditate on romance, Stewart’s latest effort explores a different kind of relationship, offering a heart-warming portrait of familial love. Stewart writes from the heart, her lyrics exposing unspoken truths, enlacing them into a gorgeous invitation to vulnerability, and offering herself as a shoulder to cry on. She confesses, “I wrote this song to let it out / Those things we never say out loud / Like you’re too great to be so down / And I hope you know I’m proud to know you.” The accompanying video brings this relationship to life, tracing the sibling’s bond through the years through a series of endlessly charming home videos.

She explains of the track, “‘Nicest Song I’ve Ever Written’ is about the unspoken bond between siblings - you know you care immensely about each other and would do anything in your power to make sure the other is ok but expressing that can be hard, and in my experience we rarely say it out loud. I wrote this song at a time when I could see my brother was struggling but I couldn’t find the right words to say to him. This song is my attempt at putting the unspoken into words.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now via Kin Records.

