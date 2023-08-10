Premiere: Beach Vacation and Cathedral Bells Share New Collaborative Single “Blurred Out”

News

Florida dream pop band Cathedral Bells and indie pop outfit Beach Vacation have been moving in similar artistic lanes for a while now, and both returned this year with new music. Cathedral Bells released their third full-length album, Everything At Once, hitting on an evocative and jangly style of shoegaze and dream pop. Meanwhile, Beach Vacation一the long-running project from singer/songwriter Tabor Rupp一is back later this year with a sophomore album, Coping Habits, which he’s teased with a gauzy lead single, “Lay Low.

In the midst of these busy release schedules, they managed to get together and record. Today, both bands are back with their first collaborative track, “Blurred Out,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Blurred Out” acts as a hazy midpoint between the band’s two styles, coating the jangly guitars and propulsive drumming that colored Cathedral Bells’ latest record in Rupp’s lush layers of effects. Both outfits share a sense of honeyed melodicism running beneath their blurry soundscapes and they fit together effortlessly here, recalling a sweet summer haze tinged with wistful longing. With “Blurred Out,” they offer the sort of track that you can simply melt into, letting the waves of dreamy melodies wash over you in a warm rush.

Matt Messore of Cathedral Bells says of the track, “We’ve both been listening to each other’s music early on & it felt natural to write something together cohesively.

On this track, I worked from one of Tabor’s rough ideas that he had demoed out. Tabor did all the guitar parts and I wrote the rhythm section + synth parts. We kept building off of each other’s ideas and before we knew it the whole essence of the song was captured. It’s an honor to have collaborated together and be a part of Beach Vacations upcoming album.”

Rupp continues, saying of the track, “I’ve been listening to Matt’s music since his very first release. It’s been awesome to see his growth and improvement. The songs always stand out to me and get stuck in my head, so to be able to collaborate and finish a song together from scratch was amazing. I’m super excited and honored to have this song on my album and am looking forward to the future of both our projects.”

Check out the song and accompanying video below, created in collaboration with the im cyborg but that’s ok YouTube channel. “Blurred Out” will be featured on Beach Vacations upcoming album, Coping Habits, out next month. Cathedral Bells will also be on tour this month. Check out their tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

Aug 17 Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

Aug 18 Cincinnati, OH - DSGN CLLCTV

Aug 19 Savannah, GA - Big Blue

Sep 02 Tampa, FL - Born Free

Sep 09 Gainesville, FL - Civic Media Center

Sep 10 Orlando, FL - Wills Pub

Nov 30 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger +

Dec 02 Dallas, TX - Club Dada +

Dec 03 Austin, TX - Ballroom +

Dec 05 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge +

Dec 06 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar +

DEC 07 Los Angeles, CA - The Virgil

Dec 08 Pomona, CA - The Haven +

Dec 09 San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill +

Dec 11 Portland, OR - Show Bar +

Dec 12 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s +

Dec 14 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court +

Dec 15 Denver, CO - Lost Lake

+ w/ Haunt Me