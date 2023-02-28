Premiere: Bees In the Bottle Shares New Single “You Alone”
New LP The Sun Left and Took the Moon With It Coming April 14th
Bees In the Bottle is the indie rock project of Portland-based songwriting duo Christine and Chad McAllister. The pair debuted together in 2013 with Quiet Room, and returned in 2020 with their sophomore album, Treasures Ugly and Few. This year, the pair are back with their third full-length album, The Sun Left and Took the Moon With It, an album envisioned as a collection of imagined scenes from the perspectives of women who have lost their loves to drugs and alcohol.
The full album is out on April 14th, but today the band are back with a new single, “You Alone,” premiering with Under the Radar
“You Alone” finds the band in a reflective mode following the melodic rock tones of their lead single, “Jealous Mistress.” In contrast, “You Alone” is subtle and confessional, carried forward by echoing keys and persistent strums of guitar. As the song winds onward, layers of gorgeous harmony and driving rhythms join the mix, lending the song a sense of resolute power and coloring the desolate lyrics with hints of melancholic light.
As Christine McAllister explains, “This track is the internal conversation of a woman who’s left her partner after watching him self-destruct constantly for years. She gets the news second-hand that he’s taken his life.” The track’s lyrics trace the complicated feelings surrounding loss, encompassing grief, heartbreak, anger, and even relief.
Check out the song below, out everywhere on March 3rd. The Sun Left and Took the Moon With It is out on April 14th.
