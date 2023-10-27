News

All





Premiere: Belau Shares New Single “Relief” New Album Apriori Out October 27th





Belau is a self-described dreamtronica duo hailing from Budapest. Bandmates Peter Kevdves and Krisztian Buzás debuted with their 2016 album, The Oddysey, and followed in 2020 with their sophomore effort, Colourwave. Tomorrow, they’re back with their third full-length album, Apriori, building upon their first two records’ style of dreamy lyrics and tranquil, otherworldly soundscapes. Today, ahead of the album’s release, the band are back with a new single, “Relief,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Relief” unfurls slowly but steadily, stretching outward into an expanse of soft and pillowy keys, airy vocal melodies, and hazy production touches. Initially, the elements blend together into a syrupy lo-fi medley, but later the glittering vocals and immersive percussion come to the forefront, bringing out a hypnotic side to the track. Like with many other tracks from the band, the song also features a guest vocalist, Roni Bar Hadas, who offers her own emotive subtleties

with a celestial vocal performance. Meanwhile, the lyrics coat the track in shades of warmth and abstract spiritualism: “Angels and devils made me proud / Stories I tell, but cannot find / I can sit here all day long / Listening to my favorite songs / Can you tell me something real? / There’s no rush / I want to heal / I see the truth behind my eyes / The sea will wash away my lies.”

The band says of the song and album, “‘Apriori’ denotes knowledge beyond experience, something prior to it; an endless source from which we can all draw. The “dynamism” of this knowledge, however, it paradoxically spreads out in very different forms in the lives of all humans, it originates and unites from the same “constant” at the end of the path. The circle prevails through its traversal. Humanity has found its insights about this for thousands of years now, and since then it has been re-discovered again and again as it takes root in the consciousness. Just as the lifepath of humanity is analogous to the personal development of an individual, crossing this threshold is also a possibility for every person in our own lives, which, if we do not resist, will surely come. The question is how long we want to stand against.

This LP shows the last stage of the two of us growing up, the story of arriving home, we can even call it the synthesis of the first two releases, the last episode of our unplanned trilogy. It’s a huge milestone in someone’s life when you are able to separate what serves you from what you desire. It is a renunciation that reflects such human greatness that it paradoxically leads to the convergence of the two. The map lies within us, it becomes visible, if we close our eyes.”

Check out the song below. Apriori is out everywhere tomorrow, October 27th.

<p>