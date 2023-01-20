Premiere: Benjamin Dakota Rogers Shares New Single “Maggie”

News

Next month, Canadian indie folk singer/songwriter Benjamin Dakota Rogers is back with his sophomore album, Paint Horse, out on February 17th. The record follows his 2019 debut, Better By Now, and sees Rogers exploring further into his combination of keening folk melodies, earthen bluegrass rhythms, and magnetic storytelling. Rogers grew up surrounded by folk music, and those roots run deep within Paint Horse, capturing the genre’s timeless feel, innate familiarity, and unvarnished beauty.

Ahead of the album’s release, Rogers has shared a series of lead singles last year, and today he’s back with his first track of the year, “Maggie,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Rogers lays on the charm with “Maggie,” offering up a sweet and summery love song tinged with chugging bluegrass guitar and sawing fiddle. It plays like a lost folk classic, bringing forth an effortless joy that feels precious and rare, untarnished by heartache. Yet, Rogers’ voice and songwriting remain thoroughly sincere, balancing out the track’s saccherine side with his raw and wild delivery. Even in a more lighthearted setting, the authenticity behind Rogers’ music shines through.

Rogers says of the track, “This is maybe the only lighthearted love song I’ve ever written. I wrote ‘Maggie’ sitting by the stream that runs through our farm. It was early spring so the air was cold and the sun was warm on my skin. My fingers were stiff and moving slow but I was in love. It was a happy morning and the words came easy.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere today. Paint Horse is out on February 17th.

