Premiere: Bestfriend Shares New Single “LEMON LIME” Watch the Accompanying Lyric Video Below

Photography by Maxine Tamoto



Late last year, Canadian alt pop duo Bestfriend shared their debut EP, places i’ve lived, the first installment in a series of projects tributing the places and people who have shaped the pair. After the success of their previous effort, they have signed with Nettwerk and are now gearing up to release their follow-up, due out in 2023. Today, accompanying the signing announcement they have also shared another new single, “LEMON LIME,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“LEMON LIME” hits a lot of the same reflective notes that made places i’ve lived so resonant, with Stacy Kim and Kaelan Geoffrey once again delivering a careful balance of lyrical confessions and sharp melodic songwriting. However, their latest effort amps up the energy significantly as Kim and Geoffrey trade deadpan vocal duties over a driving drumbeat, languid synths, and shiny guitar lines. The pair pack the song with subtle hooks, effortlessly cool performances, and a raw lyrical lens, offering both a piercing look at wayward young adulthood and a magnetic alt pop gem.

Bestfriend shares of the track, “‘LEMON LIME’ is about struggling in a world that feels like it wasn’t built for you and not being able to do anything about it, while constantly being told that everything is fine. It’s a song for people who are tired of how things are while being too tired to change it—but everyone says it’s fine, so just go do your silly little tasks every day!”

Check out the lyric video below and stream the track here, out everywhere tomorrow December 9th.

