Premiere: Beth Bombara Shares New Single “Everything I Wanted” New Album It All Goes Up Out August 4 via Black Mesa Records

Photography by Virginia Harold



Later this summer, St. Louis-based singer/songwriter Beth Bombara is set to share her forthcoming fifth full-length record, It All Goes Up. Arriving four years after her 2019 record, Evergreen, Bombara’s latest effort finds her looking for silver linings in the chaos of the intervening years, bringing out a warm and sun-lit sheen. “There’s more light, more hope in this record,” she says, “and it feels more positive sonically, as well.”

Ahead of the record’s release, Bombara has already returned with its lead single, “Lonely Walls,” and today she’s back with another new track, “Everything I Wanted,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

Sonically, “Everything I Wanted” hearkens back to a sleek and sunny style of singer/songwriter pop rock, recalling artists like Jewel and Sheryl Crow. Bombara brings out an air of summery ease, with her vocals leans on thrumming guitar lines and breezy grooves. That easygoing vibe turns into blissful abandon with the chorus as Bombara delivers an immensely catchy hook. Meanwhile, her lyrics tribute the simple beauty of a contented life: “You said ‘Money is time’ but that dollar sign ain’t getting any younger / And I don’t need much, ‘cause a little of our love can start a fire / I’ve got everything I wanted / ‘cause I got what I need.”

Bombara says of the track, “I get to chat with a lot of different types of people on a regular basis. A commonality that’s come up in these conversations is many of us have been taught that acquiring that next thing (money, job, car, house, vacation, etc) will finally fulfill & satisfy us. Every time I get the next thing, I’m fulfilled for a little while, until I realize that there’s something else to acquire. Then my satisfaction vanishes, and the cycle repeats.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere on June 2nd. It All Goes Up is out August 4th via Black Mesa Records.

