News

All





Premiere: Blair Gun Shares New Single, “Pound Sand” Listen to the Track Below





Over the years Southern California has played home to hundreds of punk bands, born and bred in tiny garages across the state. San Diego garage punks Blair Gun recently joined that lineage with their debut single “Lemondrops,” and today they’re following with another new single, “Pound Sand,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

After the nervy Wavves-esque garage rock of their debut single, “Pound Sand” offers a satisfyingly melodic detour for the band, one driven by a chugging bassline and infectious melodies. Though the band offers plenty of passages of distortion-laden theatrics, they also resolve themselves into thoroughly catchy confections, holding onto a universal appeal while also satisfying their impulses to deliver loud and raucous punk.

As the band describes, “‘Pound Sand’ is about romantic disconnection. It’s about knowing what you’re currently doing is pointless and menial because there is no reciprocation; the work you’re putting into the relationship won’t yield any solutions. It also addresses how easy this situation can be to recognize but how difficult it can be to move past.

Check out the song and accompanying video below. “Pound Sand” is out everywhere tomorrow.

<p>