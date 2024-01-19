News

Premiere: Blake Bigfoot Shares New Video for “SAWTOOTH” New EP STYROFOAM FOR YOUR STOMACH Out Now





Today, indie singer/songwriter and producer Blake Bigfoot is sharing his debut EP, STYROFOAM FOR YOUR STOMACH. Bigfoot got his start while both collaborating with a range of rising producers and working as a producer himself, all while fashioning the songs that make up his new EP. As he describes, the EP recounts his past three years, encompassing both a difficult break-up and his introduction to the music industry. Today, accompanying the new release, he is also sharing a new video for one of the record’s highlights, “SAWTOOTH,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“SAWTOOTH” is a bleary and contemplative effort, carried by flinty mid-tempo guitars and winding, elliptical melodies. Bigfoot’s vocals initially lean into the track’s reflective tone, but later take a more impassioned turn, bringing out a bitter and frustrated undercurrent to the track. Meanwhile, Bigfoot’s lyrics follow a complicated fading relationship, one which finds him torn between his connection with two people. The track builds until its final moments, with Bigfoot confessing “It’s scary how much I love you both/Breaking up, feels like cutting throats.”

Bigfoot says of the track, “Whenever you become intertwined with someone, it’s really easy to imagine a whole life with them. I’ve married so many people in my head. And sometimes those entwinements overlap or linger, sometimes you bite off more than you can chew. Have you ever loved two people at the same time? How do you choose? If you pick one, you devastate the other. How do you know if you picked the right one? I don’t think we have love fully figured out, I think there are some bugs in the system. What the best case scenario here? You grow old and watch one of them die? I have my reservations.”

Check out the song and video below. The STYROFOAM FOR YOUR STOMACH EP is out now.

