Premiere: Bleary Eyed Shares New Single “Run” Bleary Eyed EP is out March 10th on Born Losers Records





Over the past few years, Philly indie outfit Bleary Eyed have been carving their place as staples of the city’s thriving DIY scene, debuting with their 2017 LP Zach and following most recently with their 2021 sophomore full-length, Guise. Now, the band are back this year with a self-titled EP, arriving March 10th via Born Losers Records.

Bleary Eyed say they see their latest effort as a culmination of all the styles they’ve previously explored, with the band conjuring a hypnotic blend of fizzy synth textures, electronic samples, psychedelic sound collages, and dreamy shoegaze guitars. As frontperson Nathaniel Salfi explains, “I just wanted to create a poppy, sample-heavy EP that takes people out of their regular headspace they find themselves in.”

Today, along with news of the EP’s release, the band are sharing the record’s lead single, “Run,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Run” is a perfect introduction to the band’s idiosyncratic clash of styles, with starry synth melodies, hazy guitar lines, and sharp samples all overlapping into a delirious collage of sound. Yet, the track also shares a driving rock current and a deluge of dreamy hooks, grounding its fractured blur with an innate pop appeal. The result feels cloudy, glitchy, and satisfying all at once, somehow knitting all of its disparate parts together into a jagged haze.

As Salfi explains, “‘Run,’ the first single off this record, is lyrically about people struggling to refind some of their identity coming out of the quarantine, people getting knocked down socially, losing their circles, and feeling lost in general. I wanted Run to be a focus track of this release as it carries some of the ethos of our last release “Guise” combining rock with synth and sample-heavy experimentation.

Check out the song and video below. The Bleary Eyed EP is out March 10th via Born Losers Records. You can also check out the band’s upcoming tour dates here.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

1/19 - ORTLIEB’S - PHILADELPHIA, PA w/ Strange Ranger

1/20 - STATE HOUSE - NEW HAMPSHIRE, CT w/ Strange Ranger

1/21 - NO FUN - TROY, NY

1/22 - THE BROADWAY - BROOKLYN, NYC

1/26 - THE CAMEL - RICHMOND, VA

1/27 - PIE SHIP - WASHINGTON, DC w/ FULL BODY 2

1/28 - BABY GAP, PHILADELPHIA, PA w/ DOUSED