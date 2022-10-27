News

Premiere: Bliss Nova Shares New Single “Always Be Young” Watch the Accompanying Video Below

Photography by Joni Johnson



Rising indie pop outfit Bliss Nova, the project of brothers Daniel and Joel Trzcinski, made their long-awaited full-length debut in 2019 with their record, Going Places. With languid synth grooves, chilled melodies, and tightly focused songwriting, the band slotted easily into the indie chillwave boom, a style they expanded on with their 2021 EP, Silence.

Now the band are back again this year, returning with the danceable pop stylings of “Feel So High,” followed by their newly released single, “Always Be Young,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Always Be Young” is a supremely catchy effort of blissed-out indie pop. Carried by shimmering synth textures, lo-fi production touches, and dreamy washed-out vocals, the track fits effortlessly into the lane of indie pop carved by outfits like Beach House or Toro y Moi. Yet, Bliss Nova also conjures their own sun-lit iteration on the style, one that trades in lush melancholy for pure vital joy. That element is captured perfectly in the lyrics, which find the band celebrating youth and love in a way that feels both classic and timeless一“So as long as / We’re together / We will always be young.”

The band says of the track, “‘Always Be Young’ taps into the boundless energy of being carefree in love, knowing we don’t live forever. Our good friend Stephanie, who helped establish our visual identity early on — see Do You Feel and Going Places album art, among many other things — passed earlier this year. So with the video we really wanted to capture the spirit of how she lived, unapologetically uncovering the beauty in everything.”

Check out the song and accompanying video below, out everywhere now.

