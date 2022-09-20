News

Premiere: Blond In Car Shares New Video For “Second Before” What Anyone Would Do EP Is Coming October 12th





Earlier this year, LA-based singer/songwriter Robin Schorr shared her latest EP of hazy dream pop under the moniker Blond In Car. Schorr first discovered her love for songwriting after years of working in the film and TV industry, and ever since she has been creating at a prolific pace, sharing her debut self-titled record in 2021, followed by her Different Dream EP this year.

Now, Schorr is back this year with another new EP, What Anyone Would Do, coming October 12th. Schorr shared the EP’s first singles, “Second Before” and “Except In My Head,” and today she’s back with a video for “Second Before,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Second Before” is another taste of Schorr’s nostalgic synth pop, marrying a serotonin rush of retro synths with an underlying dreamy yearning. Kaleidoscopic melodies enlace with Schorr’s warm vocals, bolstered by lush lyricism that perfectly encapsulates her penchant for infatuated longing. Schorr has described the EP as The Carpenters meets Beach House, a comparison that feels especially apt with “Second Before.”

Schorr explains, “I try to fight against fickleness, with myself and with everything. A great movie or, yes, a great record is exactly the same after it gets anointed by winning some award as it was the second before. And a person is just the same the minute before someone says, “I love you” as they were right after. I tend to love things that often aren’t all that popular, so, I guess that I am advocating for believing sturdily in what you love, and ignore all the rest.”

Meanwhile, the accompanying video dives deeper into Blond In Car’s colorful retro vibe by going to the home of vintage glitz and glamor一Hollywood. Watch the video below and be on the lookout for the What Anyone Would Do EP, due out October 12th.

