Premiere: bloody/bath Share New Video for “Heather”

Northampton-based post punk band bloody/bath first began in 2020 as a bedroom project from singer/songwriter Kailan Price, created as he was caring for his mother during the height of the pandemic. Since then the project has expanded to a full band, evoking the dark and immersive side of post punk. The band released their debut EP, Unholy Sonnets, in 2021, and earlier this month they followed with a sophomore EP, All Love Unfelt. Today, they’re back with an accompanying video for one of the EP’s highlights, “Heather,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Heather” opens as a tense and gothic effort, shadowing the band in dissonant guitar textures and downcast melodies. Price’s vocals come steeped in both simmering despair and roiling fury, fitting easily within the track’s labyrinthine soundscape. As the song winds onward, its hypnotic pulse steadily turns feverish, with the built-up tension finally unleashing into a frenzied climax. At its height, the track sounds like The Cure’s more gothic material remade with a harder post punk edge. Meanwhile, Price delivers some biting parting words: “In the wake of your loss / Test my faith / Pull a match and burn the bed / Get to it.”

Price says of the track, “I was really inspired by the unnerving and tense soundtracks of horror films and I aimed to put that kind of tension into the track with the momentum of the bassline and the noisy guitar tones. The lyrics are exploring isolation and feeling of being at your limit mentally, desperately needing help but also willing to throw it all away. Matt Peel did a great job producing the track and managed to bring that exact energy to the final mix.”

Check out the song and accompanying video, made by Grace Baggot, below. The All Love Unfelt EP is out everywhere now.

