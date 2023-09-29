 Premiere: bloody/bath Share New Video for “Heather” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 29th, 2023  
Subscribe

Premiere: bloody/bath Share New Video for “Heather”

New EP All Love Unfelt September 1st

Sep 29, 2023 By Caleb Campbell
Bookmark and Share


Northampton-based post punk band bloody/bath first began in 2020 as a bedroom project from singer/songwriter Kailan Price, created as he was caring for his mother during the height of the pandemic. Since then the project has expanded to a full band, evoking the dark and immersive side of post punk. The band released their debut EP, Unholy Sonnets, in 2021, and earlier this month they followed with a sophomore EP, All Love Unfelt. Today, they’re back with an accompanying video for one of the EP’s highlights, “Heather,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Heather” opens as a tense and gothic effort, shadowing the band in dissonant guitar textures and downcast melodies. Price’s vocals come steeped in both simmering despair and roiling fury, fitting easily within the track’s labyrinthine soundscape. As the song winds onward, its hypnotic pulse steadily turns feverish, with the built-up tension finally unleashing into a frenzied climax. At its height, the track sounds like The Cure’s more gothic material remade with a harder post punk edge. Meanwhile, Price delivers some biting parting words: “In the wake of your loss / Test my faith / Pull a match and burn the bed / Get to it.”

Price says of the track, “I was really inspired by the unnerving and tense soundtracks of horror films and I aimed to put that kind of tension into the track with the momentum of the bassline and the noisy guitar tones. The lyrics are exploring isolation and feeling of being at your limit mentally, desperately needing help but also willing to throw it all away. Matt Peel did a great job producing the track and managed to bring that exact energy to the final mix.”

Check out the song and accompanying video, made by Grace Baggot, below. The All Love Unfelt EP is out everywhere now.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent