News

All





Premiere: BLÜ EYES Shares New Video for “never got better” New EP healing hurts Out Now





Over the last few years, LA-based singer/songwriter BLÜ EYES has been rising through the world of meditative, and intimate pop songwriters, debuting with a series of singles that weaved together sharp pop melodies and raw lyrical confessions. Last month, she debuted her new EP, healing hurts, offering a series of tracks exploring the contours of healing and the tangled process of recovery.

As she explains, “Prior to last year, I had always understood healing as the part of the process where things slowly but surely start to get better. But after going through it myself, I realized just how much healing HURTS. These songs were just meant to tell the story of what I’d been through and help me process it all, but it’s been truly incredible to see how many people resonate on such a deep level. I hope it can help anyone going through something similar feel a little bit less alone.”

Today, following the EP’s release BLÜ EYES is back with a live video for one of the EP’s highlights, “never got better,” premiering with Under the Radar.

The new live video for “never got better” softens the glimmering pop glow of the studio version. Accompanied only by a solitary acoustic guitar, BLÜ EYES draws you close into a warm and charming rendition, putting the focus on her spotlit vocals and vulnerable lyricism. In contrast to the track’s upbeat feel and soaring performance, the lyrics bring forth a visceral depiction of anxiety and panic, balancing warmth with unvarnished honesty: “Suddenly I’m right back in it/Shaking and scared to death/I feel it/Pounding up in my chest.”

Check out the song and video below. BLÜ EYES’ new EP, healing hurts is out now.

<p>