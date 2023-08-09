News

Premiere: Bo Milli Shares New Single “Come After Me” Debut EP is Out Later This Fall

Photography by Synne Sofi Bønes



Indie singer/songwriter Bo Milli (real name Emilie Østebø) has been drawing buzz in her native Norway over the past year with a string of new singles, introducing her style of cathartic and reflective indie rock. Most recently, she returned back in June with a new single, “Making Friends,” and later this weekend she’ll be performing at Norway’s Øya Festival. Ahead of that show, she’s back with news of her forthcoming debut EP, out later this fall, and the record’s lead single, “Come After Me,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Come After Me” hits on an addictive style of indie rock, propelled by a driving rhythm section and starry rushes of melody. A prominent bassline drives the verses forward, underlining Milli’s vocals with hints of anxious energy. That energy finally bursts forth with the chorus, with towering guitar lines and bright melodies carrying hte track skyward. Meanwhile, the lyrics were inspired by the nervous rush of falling in love, with Milli overthinking a long walk home and dreaming of a dreamy, romantic moment: “I look over my shoulder / Don’t want you to say anything / Just come after me / I’m on my own / Overthinking / Looking down the street / Hope to see you following.”

Milli says of the track, “I’m fantasising about a big romantic gesture from someone I’m worried might not be that interested. I’m walking home from a party they’re still at, overthinking the whole night and feeling that if they come after me, that’ll somehow prove we’re on the same page. Although I haven’t told them how I feel, I hope they’ll know to leave the party and run after me like in the movies.”

Check out the song early below, out everywhere on August 10th. Bo Milli’s debut EP is due out later this fall.

